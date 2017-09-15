FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says has confidence in German investments
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 上午10点28分 / 1 个月前

Qatar says has confidence in German investments

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Qatar has confidence in German firms and will hold on to stakes in Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Friday.

“We have big trust in the German economy and German companies,” al-Thani told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“We have strategic relationships with German companies. It is normal that big companies go through reforms. This is normal. But it will not change our position to invest in German companies. We have big trust in them, and will continue with these investments.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

