FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM expanding output of GMO-free soymeal in Germany
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 中午12点10分 / 8 天前

ADM expanding output of GMO-free soymeal in Germany

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it will make further investments to produce more high-protein soymeal free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) at its Straubing crushing plant in Germany.

“The decision to invest in the production of non-GMO high-protein soybean meal is a logical step after the successful implementation of non-GMO soybean processing at the site in May 2016,” said Jon Turney, general manager, European soybean crush at ADM in a statement.

“The demand for non-GMO soybean meal from European soybeans is steadily growing. With the production of non-GMO high-protein soybean meal, ADM will be able to better meet the needs of its poultry feed customers, as well as the dairy and pig feed markets.”

No details of the size of investment or plant capacity were given. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below