German stocks - Factors to watch on December 22
December 22, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 4 days ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 22

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

The insurer said it was seeking to become the sole owner of Euler Hermes, planning to offer 122 euros ($145) apiece for the shares in the French credit insurance firm it does not already own.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Cable company Liberty Global is in advanced talks to sell its Austrian unit UPC Austria to Deutsche Telekom in a deal worth about $2 billion, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

MERCK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a second breakthrough therapy destination for cancer immunotherapy avelumab, which Merck is jointly developing with Pfizer, Merck said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Workers on Thursday struck a deal with industrial company Thyssenkrupp to secure steel plants and jobs, a big step towards a planned merger of the group’s European steel business with that of India’s Tata Steel.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for January due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.8 points vs 10.7.

German November import prices also due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)

