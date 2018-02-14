German stocks - Factors to watch on February 14

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

GERMAN POLITICS

German Social Democrat leader (SPD) Martin Schulz stepped down with immediate effect on Tuesday, hoping to put an end to the turbulence that has rocked the centre-left party since it agreed a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

BRIDGEWTER AND GERMANY INC.

The hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates has taken short bets against the titans of corporate Germany, including Deutsche Bank, Allianz, BASF and others, according to Germany’s federal gazette Bundesanzeiger on Tuesday.

TAX POLICY

Germany’s BDI industry association said on Tuesday the United States risked causing a “dangerous spiral” if it goes ahead with plans suggested by President Donald Trump to impose new taxes on imports from countries that levy tariffs on U.S. products.

ALLIANZ

AMF due to publish results of Allianz offer for rest of Euler Hermes.

AUTOS

The German government is considering giving out free bus and train tickets in places suffering from air quality problems, according to a letter seen by Reuters, which also outlines more conventional measures such as low emissions zones.

BAYER

The German drug and crop chemicals maker has taken Russia’s antitrust regulator to court over the watchdog’s investigation into the company’s planned takeover of Monsanto, a further hiccup in the $64 billion deal amid intense antitrust scrutiny.

DAIMLER

French advertising group Publicis has won a multi-year contract with Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz brand to become its global digital agency, hailing the award as one of its most important for years.

SIEMENS

The company will announce its intention to float its Healthineers unit in the coming days, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed financial sources. Siemens is sticking to its plans despite recent market turbulence, the paper said.

THYSSENKRUPP

The industrial and technology group on Wednesday said first-quarter operating profit rose by more than a third, boosted by a recovery at its European steel unit, which it tries to merge with Tata Steel’s operations in Europe.

NORMA

Published full Q4 results.

BILFINGER

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen up more than fivefold at 38.7 million euros ($47.7 million). Poll:

INSTONE

Shares in the German residential property developer were priced at 21.50 euros apiece late on Tuesday, at the bottom of an indicative price range of 21.50 to 25.50 euros for its initial share offering as market turbulence spooks investors.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CECONOMY - 0.26 euros/shr dividend proposed

STABILUS - 0.80 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TUI - dividend 0.65 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VONOVIA - Deutsche Bank raises price target to 47.50 euros from 44 euros and raises to “buy” from “hold”

LEG IMMOBILIEN - Deutsche Bank raises price target to 105 euros from 98 euros and raises to “buy” from “hold”

SILTRONIC - Credit Suisse adds to Small Mid Cap Focus List, says pricing upside under-appreciated

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q4 flash GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +3.0 pct y/y.

German January final inflation data also due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen -0.7 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen -1.0 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8114 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)