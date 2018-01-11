FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German union boss confident "decent" pay rise can be agreed on
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 4:00 AM / 2 days ago

German union boss confident "decent" pay rise can be agreed on

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, expects a “decent” pay rise in ongoing talks on wages and flexible hours, its chief Joerg Hofmann said, adding that companies had made enough profits in the past year to give more to workers.

IG Metall’s demands for a wage increase of 6 percent were adequate given dividend payouts rose by 10-15 percent, Hofmann said in remarks released on Thursday, adding that firms had enough leeway to pay up without choking off investments.

“And I do think that we will reach a decent result there,” he said.

IG Metall has threatened to call for all-out strikes across the industrial sector if talks with employers over wages and flexible hours scheduled for Thursday fail to make progress.

A big sticking point is a proposal that workers should receive the right to reduce their weekly hours to 28 from 35 to care for children or elderly or sick relatives, and return to full-time employment after two years.

Employers have so far offered 2 percent plus a one-off 200 euro ($239) payment in the first quarter and have rejected demands for a shorter working week unless hours could be increased temporarily as well.

“Employers have to give up their veto position,” Hofmann said.

He added that he was sceptical about whether much progress would be made in talks scheduled on Thursday in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Daimler, Bosch and Porsche are based.

In neighbouring Bavaria negotiations resume on Jan. 15 and to the north in North Rhine-Westphalia on Jan. 18. ($1 = 0.8365 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below