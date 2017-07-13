FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 早上8点44分 / 22 天前

Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer already has firm orders for 80 percent of what it expects to make in second-half sales in its U.S. glass business, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on Thursday, reiterating his optimism about the end of the year.

The German drugs-packaging firm earlier reported lower second-quarter sales and earnings, partly due to U.S. customer uncertainty over healthcare policy, but said it expected a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Roehrhoff also said he expected shortly to be able to fill a gap in Gerresheimer's portfolio by acquiring syringe-security technology that would protect needles, which is a regulatory requirement in many regions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below