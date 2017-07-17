FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
Gerresheimer licenses syringe safety solution from West
2017年7月17日 / 上午9点34分 / 19 天前

Gerresheimer licenses syringe safety solution from West

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German drugs packager Gerresheimer has acquired an exclusive licence for a syringe-safety solution from U.S.-based West Pharmaceutical Services, completing its portfolio of pre-fillable glass and plastic syringes, it said on Monday.

"The high amount of needlestick-related injuries among healthcare workers has led to increasing demand for innovative safety solutions," it said. "The new Gerresheimer integrated safety syringe will address this market need."

It did not disclose the cost of the licence.

Gerresheimer said last week it expected to make a low double-digit million-euro investment very soon in syringe-security technology, which is now a regulatory requirement in many regions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)

