UPDATE 1-Ghana and Ivory Coast act to implement ruling on maritime border dispute
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点03分 / 4 天内

UPDATE 1-Ghana and Ivory Coast act to implement ruling on maritime border dispute

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, background)

ACCRA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ghana and Ivory Coast set up a body on Tuesday to implement an international tribunal ruling on their dispute over a border running through multibillion dollar offshore oilfields, they said in a statement.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea last month drew an ocean boundary that seemed to favour Ghana in a dispute with its neighbour Ivory Coast, ruling that Accra had not violated Ivorian rights in drilling for oil.

“Following last month’s ruling, the two leaders have agreed to work together and this has culminated in the setting up of a joint commission to implement the ruling,” Ghanaian foreign minister Shirley Botchwey said, reading a joint communique.

The decade-old row between the West African neighbours has put the brakes on the development of Ghana’s $6 billion offshore TEN field, run by Tullow Oil, one of the projects in the contested area of the Atlantic.

The court ruling did not correspond with either Ghana or Ivory Coast’s claim, but appeared closer to Ghana‘s, and it rejected the former’s attempt to halt development. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

