FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore sovereign fund GIC takes majority stake in hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 上午10点34分 / 1 个月前

Singapore sovereign fund GIC takes majority stake in hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte said on Thursday it had acquired a stake of 51 percent in the Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort for $464 million, one of its largest investments in Japan in recent years.

GIC has bought the hotel with Invincible Investment Corp , a real estate investment trust managed by U.S. buyout firm Fortress Investment Group, in a deal worth $909 million.

The hotel, with 1,016 rooms, was owned by Fortress, which has been aggressively investing in hotels in Japan.

“Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, with its close proximity to Tokyo Disney Resort, has shown strong and resilient cash-flow,” Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer for GIC Real Estate, said in a statement.

GIC in 2014 bought a Tokyo office tower from a real estate unit of Asian private equity firm PAG in a deal worth 170 billion yen ($1.51 billion). ($1=112.3800 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below