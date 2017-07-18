FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
FDA approves Gilead's drug for chronic hep C patients
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上7点12分 / 18 天前

FDA approves Gilead's drug for chronic hep C patients

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its hepatitis C drug for patients who had failed to respond to prior treatments.

Vosevi is the first drug to be approved for hepatitis C patients already treated with Sovaldi or other drugs, which inhibit a protein called NS5A, the FDA said in a separate release.

The approval is based on data from two late-stage studies, which evaluated 12 weeks of the drug in previously treated patients, the company said.

However, the approval comes with a boxed warning about the risk of hepatitis B virus being reactivated in patients infected with both hepatitis C and hepatitis B.

Gilead, whose growth has been fueled by its arsenal of hepatitis C drugs, had warned earlier this year that sales of its high-priced drugs were declining due to fewer patients being deemed eligible for treatment and rising competition.

First-quarter sales of the company's hepatitis C drugs, Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa, slumped to $2.6 billion from $4.3 billion a year earlier.

Hepatitis C causes inflammation of the liver that can lead to diminished organ function or its failure. An estimated 2.7 million to 3.9 million people in the United States have chronic hepatitis C infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below