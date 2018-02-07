FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 8:05 PM / in 15 hours

U.S. FDA approves Gilead's three-drug HIV regimen

1 分钟阅读

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s three-drug regimen to treat HIV-1 infection.

The treatment, Biktarvy, is a once-daily tablet that combines three previously approved drugs - bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, the company said.

It is available to patients who have been on a stable regimen for at least three months.

Biktarvy has a boxed warning about the risk of post-treatment acute increase of hepatitis B.

The approval puts GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV businesses under threat as the company has been facing slowing demand and new competition.

Gilead’s shares were up 3.45 percent at $83.16 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below