FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan Q3 sales rise underlying 5.7 pct, reaffirms targets
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月10日 / 凌晨5点07分 / 8 天前

Givaudan Q3 sales rise underlying 5.7 pct, reaffirms targets

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan maintained its 2020 financial targets after third-quarter sales rose 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.27 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

“The company continues to successfully implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to compensate the increases in input costs,” Givaudan said in a statement on Tuesday. “The company reaffirms its 2020 ambition to create further value through profitable, responsible growth.”

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales of 1.24 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9780 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below