FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore plans to withdraw shares from HK, citing lack of trading
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨5点02分 / 1 天前

Glencore plans to withdraw shares from HK, citing lack of trading

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Commodities trader and miner Glencore said on Tuesday it plans to withdraw its listing from Hong Kong, a blow to the Asian financial hub that has had a hard time luring international companies to go public in the city.

Glencore, which listed in London and Hong Kong in 2011 in a $10 billion deal, decided to cease trading in Asia because of the lack of appetite for its shares in the region. Since the May 2011 listing, only 0.3 percent of its share register were for Hong Kong-listed shares, the company said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Glencore said its board thought the decision was in the best interest of the company, shareholders and holders of other Glencore securities, without giving further explanation.

Withdrawal is expected to become effective on Jan. 31, 2018, the filing said. It won’t affect trading of Glencore’s stock in London and Johannesburg.

Glencore’s listing followed a record year for initial public offerings in the city in 2010 and into 2011, including international names such as skin care products retailer L‘Occitane International, Italian fashion house Prada SpA and luggage maker Samsonite International SA .

Since then, the number of international listings have declined.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below