FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
February 1, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Glencore says copper output will rise as Katanga ramps up

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday said copper output in 2018 should rise to nearly 1.5 million tonnes as its Katanga mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ramps up to add roughly 150,000 tonnes.

Copper output for the full-year 2017 fell by 8 percent to just over 1.3 million tonnes, while zinc production was roughly steady for 2017 and should stay around steady at just above 1 million tonnes in 2018, the company said.

The figures were broadly in line with guidance issued in December. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Johannesburg and Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below