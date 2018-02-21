FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
February 21, 2018 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Glencore says full-year results 'best ever'

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glencore on Wednesday announced full-year overall adjusted profit of $14.76 billion, in line with expectations, and said its full-year marketing adjusted EBIT was $3 billion, above the range it flagged at the end of last year.

Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg in a statement said the performance was the company’s “strongest on record, driven by our leading marketing and industrial asset businesses”.

A consensus of analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $14.67 billion.

Miner and trader Glencore in December in an update for investors said its 2017 marketing EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) would be at the top end of its previous guidance at $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Arathy S Nair, editing by Louise Heavens)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below