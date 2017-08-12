FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Zambia's copper mine suspends operations after restricted power supply
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月12日 / 下午1点18分 / 2 天前

Zambia's copper mine suspends operations after restricted power supply

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LUSAKA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit suspended operations in certain areas on Saturday after the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) restricted power supply to its sites in both the Kitwe and Mufulira regions.

"In the interest of safety, Mopani has with immediate effect suspended operations in certain areas, and all our miners who were underground at the time of restricting power supply, have successfully returned to the surface," the copper producer said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below