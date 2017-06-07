FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Euro hits 4-day low after report says ECB will cut inflation forecasts
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
Euro hits 4-day low after report says ECB will cut inflation forecasts

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a four-day low against the dollar on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the European Central Bank was preparing to cut its inflation forecasts at this week's policy meeting due to weaker energy prices.

Having traded close to six-month highs in European morning trade, the shared currency fell to $1.1205 after the report was published and was last down over half a percent on the day at $1.1211.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a six-week low of 0.25 percent, down 1 basis point on the day.

European shares moved higher as the euro weakened, with the broader euro zone equity index rising to the day's high, up more than 0.5 percent, and the German blue chip index turning into positive territory. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Abhinav Ramnarayan, Danilo Masoni, Ritvik Carvalho and Patrick Graham)

