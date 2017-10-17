FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar rises on talk of potential Fed chief nominee
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月17日 / 晚上7点28分 / 4 天前

FOREX-Dollar rises on talk of potential Fed chief nominee

5 分钟阅读

    * Dollar bounces as Treasury yields hit nine-year highs
    * Yields up on report of Trump favoring potential policy
hawk
    * Trump seen selecting Fed chief nominee in early November

 (Updates market action, adds table)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a one-week
high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on speculation
that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning towards nominating
a Federal Reserve head who would be more inclined to raise
interest rates at a faster pace.  
    The greenback was also supported by U.S. two-year Treasury
yields hitting nine-year highs on Tuesday. Yields
climbed as well on growing expectations that Trump favored
Stanford economist John Taylor to head the U.S. central bank. 
    "Taylor is perceived as more hawkish than Ms.(Janet) Yellen
so under his potential tutelage, the central bank might lift
borrowing rates more aggressively, which would bolster the
dollar's allure," said Joe Manimbo, senior marker analyst, at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
     The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major peers, hit a one-week high of 93.729.
    The index was last up 0.2 percent at 93.488.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 93 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates in December, CME
Group's FedWatch program showed. 
    MUFG currency economist Lee Hardman, in London, said the
bank would "not be surprised" to see an initial jump in the
dollar of between 3 percent and 5 percent should Taylor be
chosen.
    Bloomberg reported on Monday that Trump was impressed with
Taylor after meeting with him last week.  
    Trump's shortlist also includes Jerome Powell, a Fed
governor; Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn; Yellen, whose
term expires in February; and Kevin Warsh, a former Fed
governor, sources have said, though investors say the chances of
Warsh being selected have fallen.
    Trump is expected to announce his pick before going to Asia
in early November.
    Knocked by a stronger dollar, the euro slipped to a one-week
low of $1.1734, having fallen almost 3 percent since
hitting a 2-1/2-year high last month. The euro was last down 0.2
percent at $1.1770.
    The euro did not budge on German ZEW economic sentiment data
that fell short of forecast by coming at 17.6 points, below an
expected 20.1 points.
    Markets are wary of chasing the euro lower before a European
Central Bank policy meeting next week.
    Sterling dropped below $1.32 for the first time
since Thursday, after comments by Bank of England policymakers
were interpreted by markets as broadly dovish.
    Earlier on Tuesday, official data showed Britain's inflation
rate hit 3 percent, above the BoE's 2 percent target but in line
with expectations.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1770        $1.1795     -0.21%         +11.96%     +1.1800     +1.1737
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        112.2000       112.1800    +0.02%         -4.00%      +112.4700   +112.0400
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     132.07         132.32      -0.19%         +7.25%      +132.3600   +131.8400
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9779         0.9753      +0.27%         -3.92%      +0.9809     +0.9749
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3185         1.3248      -0.48%         +6.88%      +1.3287     +1.3156
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2528         1.2516      +0.10%         -6.72%      +1.2590     +1.2513
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7846         0.7850      -0.05%         +8.75%      +0.7860     +0.7819
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1513         1.1505      +0.07%         +7.43%      +1.1527     +1.1485
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8926         0.8901      +0.28%         +4.79%      +0.8929     +0.8858
 NZ               NZD=        0.7168         0.7170      -0.03%         +3.27%      +0.7200     +0.7148
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        7.9358         7.8964      +0.50%         -8.12%      +7.9614     +7.8951
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.3416         9.3174      +0.26%         +2.82%      +9.3533     +9.3163
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.1429         8.1036      +0.27%         -10.59%     +8.1755     +8.1018
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.5853         9.5593      +0.27%         +0.06%      +9.5995     +9.5574
    

    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong in New
York; Additional reporting Fanny Potkin in London; Editing by
Susan Thomas and Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below