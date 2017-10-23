FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 晚上7点39分 / 1 天内

FOREX-Dollar hits three-month peak vs yen after Abe party's win

6 分钟阅读

    * U.S. tax plan, Fed chair nominee underpin dollar's rise
    * Euro pressured by Catalonia worries before ECB meeting
    * Speculators' net shorts on dollar fall to one-month low
-CFTC

 (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a
three-month high against the yen on Monday, as investors bet the
overwhelming election victory for Japan's ruling party would
mean a continuation of "Abenomics," the ultra-easy policies that
have kept downward pressure on the yen. 
    The greenback traded close to a 2-1/2 week high against a
basket of six major currencies. Traders have been
speculating that the next head of the Federal Reserve could take
a more hawkish stance on monetary policy.
    Renewed expectations of federal tax cuts have also supported
 the greenback and stoked a rise in U.S. bond yields, with
two-year yields reaching a near nine-year peak at 1.589 percent
.
    "The common trait is higher U.S. yields. You have the whole
Fed chair debate and the fiscal situation," said Alan Ruskin,
global co-head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is "very, very
close" to making his decision on who should chair the Fed and
was considering at least three people: Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and
current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
    Speculators pared net bearish bets on the dollar to their
lowest level in more than a month, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
    The dollar index was last up 0.22 percent at 93.910,
below a session peak of 94.017.    
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal
Democratic Party-led coalition kept its two-thirds "super
majority" in the lower house with a total of 313 seats in its
election win on Sunday.
    Abe's victory eased fears that the economic steps
implemented under his leadership, including an expansive
asset-purchase program by the Bank of Japan, would be disrupted
and halt the yen's depreciation against the dollar.    
    The dollar gained as much as half a percent to 114.10 yen
 on the EBS trading platform, its strongest since July
11. It was last up 0.1 percent at 113.69 yen.
    The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.17420, holding
below a 2-1/2-year peak of $1.2092 reached on Sept. 8, on
anxiety about Madrid's handling of civil unrest in Catalonia
following a referendum on the region's independence on Oct. 1.

    The single currency was on its back foot ahead of a European
Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday. Traders were betting on
a more hawkish stance from the ECB offset by hints it is not in
a rush to tighten policy.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:20PM (1920 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1740        $1.1785     -0.38%         +11.67%     +1.1777     +1.1726
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        113.6800       113.5000    +0.16%         -2.73%      +114.0900   +113.6100
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     133.46         133.71      -0.19%         +8.38%      +134.1200   +133.4100
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9860         0.9841      +0.19%         -3.12%      +0.9881     +0.9832
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3198         1.3187      +0.08%         +6.99%      +1.3226     +1.3159
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2643         1.2624      +0.15%         -5.86%      +1.2660     +1.2613
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7798         0.7818      -0.26%         +8.08%      +0.7834     +0.7797
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1577         1.1596      -0.16%         +8.02%      +1.1602     +1.1572
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8894         0.8932      -0.43%         +4.41%      +0.8944     +0.8886
 NZ               NZD=        0.6961         0.6963      -0.03%         +0.29%      +0.6989     +0.6933
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.0007         7.9823      +0.23%         -7.37%      +8.0146     +7.9775
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.3951         9.4083      -0.14%         +3.40%      +9.4096     +9.3798
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.2052         8.1615      +0.12%         -9.91%      +8.2235     +8.1679
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.6326         9.6211      +0.12%         +0.55%      +9.6530     +9.6131
 
    
    
 (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Polina Ivanova in
London; Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans
and Meredith Mazzilli)

