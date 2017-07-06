FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
FOREX- Dollar's bounce falls flat before data; euro drifts up
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月6日 / 中午12点03分 / 1 个月内

FOREX- Dollar's bounce falls flat before data; euro drifts up

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* ADP data may provide fresh triggers

* Euro finds support as bond yields rise after ECB minutes

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar's bounce faded on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy minutes failed to provide a clear picture of future interest rate increases, although investors were reluctant to add bearish bets before some key data.

Federal Reserve policymakers were split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.

"The latest Fed minutes indicate that (Chair) Janet Yellen is preparing the ground work for unwinding its balance sheet at the end of the year and markets aren't expecting large interest rate increases for now," said David Madden, markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

The dollar was broadly flat at 113.35 Japanese yen in early trading after rising more than 1 percent this week.

Against the euro, the dollar weakened in a lacklustre session trading 0.2 percent at a day's low of 1.13735.

The minutes of the ECB meeting nudged the euro higher as bond yields rose, though the single currency hemmed within recent trading ranges.

Markets appeared to ignore comments from ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet on Thursday that euro zone growth is accelerating but a "steady-hand" policy from the European Central Bank was still needed to revive inflation.

However, analysts were wary of betting against the dollar before U.S. data on tap later in the day which includes ADP employment, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the initial jobless claims report.

The dollar's continued strength against emerging market currencies such as the South African rand and Turkey's lira would also deter short sellers.

Stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data on Friday would mean the dollar may find some support around current levels, analysts said.

Investors will also look to comments from San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell for their potential impact on U.S. yields.

In terms of trading ranges, the dollar index was comfortably within recent established ones with the basket of currencies holding below a 20-day moving average it broke below last week.

Markets were also waiting for the European Central Bank's June policy meeting minutes due later on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jon Boyle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below