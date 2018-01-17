FOREX-Euro dips from 3-year peak on policymakers' comments, bitcoin sinks

* ECB officials raise concerns about surging common currency * Dollar finds respite but outlook remains grim * Cryptocurrency rout accelerates on clampdown worries * Canadian dollar weakens as BOC rings cautious tone (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The euro slipped on Wednesday, pulling back from a three-year high above $1.23 as some European Central Bank officials voiced worries about the currency's strength. The euro's decline helped stabilize the greenback, which was also supported by a weaker Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada struck a cautious tone on an expected rate hike on Wednesday. The outlook for the dollar, however, remains dour on the view that other central banks besides the Federal Reserve are moving away from the ultra low-rate stance and unconventional tools they adopted after the 2008 global credit crisis. "There's still a lot of bearish sentiment on the dollar," said Minh Trang, senior foreign currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. Still, the greenback snapped a four-session losing streak. At 11:22AM/16:22 GMT, the index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was up 0.20 percent at 90.574. It hit a three-year low of 90.341 earlier. The Canadian dollar fell 0.38 percent to C$1.2477. The euro was down 0.16 percent at $1.2239 after hitting a three-year peak versus the greenback at $1.2322, Reuters data showed. Digital currencies suffered another day of heavy losses on worries about a widening regulatory crackdown. Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to below $10,000 for the first time since Dec. 1 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. The biggest digital currency has lost half its value since it peaked near $20,000 about a month ago. ECB WEIGHS IN ON RISING EURO The speed of the euro's rise in early 2018 - up more than 3 percent in the last two weeks - has prompted comments from ECB officials, highlighting growing concerns, according to analysts. ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told reporters on Wednesday the euro's recent strength against the dollar is "not helpful," which encouraged a bout of profit-taking before a policy meeting next week. In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica Vitor Constancio, the ECB vice president, said he did not rule out that monetary policy would still continue to be "very accommodating for a long time". "The euro's strength will cause some concerns to the ECB and it will definitely complicate their policymaking thinking, and some investors are taking profits after the recent rally," said Adam Cole, chief FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:19AM (1619 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.2241 $1.2259 -0.15% +2.04% +1.2322 +1.2197 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.7700 110.4400 +0.30% -1.69% +110.9200 +110.2000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 135.60 135.41 +0.14% +0.31% +135.8900 +135.1700 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9603 0.9594 +0.09% -1.44% +0.9651 +0.9574 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3838 1.3791 +0.34% +2.41% +1.3844 +1.3757 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2476 1.2433 +0.35% -0.80% +1.2537 +1.2378 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7981 0.7960 +0.26% +2.31% +0.7998 +0.7941 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1758 1.1762 -0.03% +0.59% +1.1801 +1.1754 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8843 0.8886 -0.48% -0.45% +0.8908 +0.8843 NZ NZD= 0.7284 0.7265 +0.26% +2.79% +0.7290 +0.7236 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.8371 7.8708 -0.43% -4.51% +7.8986 +7.8397 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5951 9.6525 -0.59% -2.57% +9.6635 +9.5972 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.0183 8.0373 -0.45% -2.24% +8.0710 +8.0090 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.8148 9.8591 -0.45% -0.25% +9.8716 +9.8097 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by William Maclean and Susan Thomas) ))