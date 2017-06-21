FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
GRAINS-Wheat firms to linger near one-year high on U.S., French production concerns
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月21日 / 凌晨1点11分 / 1 个月前

GRAINS-Wheat firms to linger near one-year high on U.S., French production concerns

    SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over French and
U.S. production due to unfavourable weather pushed prices to a
near one-year high.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of
$4.75-3/4 a bushel - the highest since June 23, 2016.
    * The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to
$9.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most active corn futures rose  0.1 percent to
$3.70-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.69-1/4 a bushel -
the lowest since June 1.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 41
percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down
from 45 percent a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected an improvement. 
    * A heatwave hitting France and southern Europe will damage
this year's wheat crops, mainly in top EU producer France and in
Spain, while rainfall benefited crops in Germany, Poland and
Britain where they are expected to be higher, analysts said.

    * The USDA late Monday rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and
soybean crops in good to excellent condition. The corn figure
was steady with the previous week while the soybean figure was
up 1 percentage point.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar edged back from one-month highs against a
basket of currencies early on Wednesday as a tumble in crude oil
prices pushed down U.S. yields, while the pound wobbled near a
two-month low after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney shot
down hopes of a British interest rate hike.  
    * Oil fell about 2 percent on Tuesday, with Brent settling
at seven-month lows and U.S. crude at its cheapest level since
September, after increased supply from several key producers
overshadowed high compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers
with a deal to cut global output.  
    * U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil
prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by
concerns about Amazon.com's plan to boost its apparel
business, while investors also worried about future Federal
Reserve rate hikes.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
1400  U.S.               Existing home sales                May 
        
 Grains prices at  0039 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   473.25     0.75   +0.16%       +1.34%  439.17    80
 CBOT corn    370.50     0.50   +0.14%       -1.27%  374.13    40
 CBOT soy     929.25     1.50   +0.16%       -0.91%  940.52    44
 CBOT rice     11.19   -$0.18   -1.58%       -2.86%  $11.04    48
 WTI crude     43.48   -$0.03   -0.07%       -1.63%  $47.52    27
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.113   $0.000   +0.00%       -0.13%              
 USD/AUD      0.7569   -0.001   -0.13%       -0.33%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

