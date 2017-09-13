FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn prices inch up, but USDA forecast caps gains
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨1点35分 / 1 个月前

GRAINS-Corn prices inch up, but USDA forecast caps gains

3 分钟阅读

    SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn edged up on Wednesday
to move away from a two-week low touched the day before, but a
U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast for higher North
American production kept a lid on gains.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
 were up 0.4 percent at $3.52-3/4 a bushel by 0102 GMT.
They slumped 1.7 percent in the previous session, when prices
marked their weakest since Aug. 31 at $3.45-1/2 a bushel.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 0.6 percent
at $9.55-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most active wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to
$4.43-3/4 a bushel, after ending Tuesday down 1.7 percent. 
    * The USDA in a monthly report raised its estimate of the
average U.S. 2017 corn yield to 169.9 bushels per acre (bpa)
from its August estimate of 169.5 bpa, above an average of
analyst expectations for 168.2 bpa.
    * The USDA increased its soybean yield estimate to 49.9 bpa,
from 49.4 in August, topping a range of trade expectations. 
    * The USDA trimmed its world wheat ending stocks forecast
for 2017/18 to 263.14 million tonnes, from 264.69 million in
August.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar extended its sharp rally against the yen on
Wednesday, although it was capped against the euro with a
potentially supportive spike in U.S. yields neutralised by a
similar move by their German counterparts.  
    * Oil prices were mixed early on Wednesday, but largely held
on to gains in the previous session after OPEC said it expected
higher demand for its crude next year.  
    * The major Wall Street indexes hit record closing highs on
Tuesday, with financial stocks leading the charge, but gains
were stunted by a decline in Apple Inc shares after it
unveiled its latest line of iPhones.  

    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
0600  Germany             Consumer prices final           Aug   
     
0600  Germany             Wholesale price index           Aug 
0900  Euro zone           Employment                      Q2 
0900  Euro zone           Industrial production           Jul   
 
        
 Grains prices at  0102 GMT
 Contract        Last  Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    443.75    1.75    +0.40%       +2.07%   450.27    53
 CBOT corn     352.75    1.25    +0.36%       -1.33%   364.05    44
 CBOT soy      955.75    5.25    +0.55%       -0.44%   950.02    51
 CBOT rice      12.95   $0.00    +0.00%       +2.33%   $12.65    67
 WTI crude      48.30   $0.07    +0.15%       +0.48%   $48.08    53
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr      $1.197  $0.001    +0.06%       +0.18%               
 USD/AUD       0.8025   0.001    +0.09%       -0.04%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 


 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

