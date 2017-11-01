FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 早上8点38分

Bitcoin blasts to new all-time high of $6,450

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin climbed to a new all-time high of $6,450 on Wednesday, boosted by bets the cryptocurrency could enter the financial mainstream after the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator said on Tuesday it would launch bitcoin futures.

CME Group Inc said it would provide a regulated trading venue for the cryptocurrency market and would launch the new derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Bitcoin has had a bumper year with a more than sixfold increase in price, and has more than doubled in price since mid-September alone.

It was up 0.3 percent on Wednesday on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

