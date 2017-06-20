FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
METALS-LME copper supported by upbeat Japan manufacturers
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨2点09分 / 2 个月前

METALS-LME copper supported by upbeat Japan manufacturers

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    MELBOURNE, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper traded little
changed on Tuesday, supported by upbeat sentiment over the
global economy after confidence at Japanese manufacturers
rebounded, but prices were capped by a stronger dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded
little changed at $5,719 a tonne by 0140 GMT, following a 1
percent gain in the previous session. Prices have found support
around $5,645 a tonne and a ceiling around $5,800 a tonne. 
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was
up 0.8 percent at 45,940 yuan  ($6,734) a tonne.
    * JAPAN ECONOMY: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers
bounced in June to match a decade-high level recorded in April
and is expected to rise for several months, a Reuters survey
found, providing more evidence of economic recovery.

    * INFRASTRUCTURE: State-owned China Railway Group
 has signed a $2.5 billion memorandum of
understanding with Russia to build a high-speed railway in the
country, the China Daily reported on Tuesday.
    * NOBLE: A four-month credit extension for cash-strapped
Noble Group Ltd sent the commodity trader's shares up
almost 50 percent on Monday, though traders, analysts and
industry sources warned the reprieve was likely to be only
temporary.
    * Japan's copper cable shipments, including sales and
exports, in May rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 50,700
tonnes on an estimated basis, the Japan Electric Wire and Cable
Makers' Association said.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 percent to hit a
near two-year high on Tuesday following a rebound in U.S.
hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy
and corporate profits globally.    
        
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0600  Germany Producer prices May 
    0800  Euro zone Current account Apr 
    1230  U.S. Current account Q1     
    
 BASE METALS PRICES              0138 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                       5719.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       45940
 Three month LME aluminium                      1887
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13845
 Three month LME zinc                           2559
 Most active ShFE zinc                         21420
 Three month LME lead                           2138
 Most active ShFE lead                         17515
 Three month LME nickel                         9020
 Most active ShFE nickel                       74490
 Three month LME tin                               0
 Most active ShFE tin                         144070
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3       424.76
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3     -1118.09
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3       451.23
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3      -253.16
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3      2092.15
 


($1 = 6.8222 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

