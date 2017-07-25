FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum
2017年7月25日

METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum

路透新闻部

5 分钟阅读

 (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
    By James Regan and Melanie Burton
    SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 (Reuters) - London copper struck
its highest level since mid February on Tuesday after a
unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar
fanned upside technical momentum.
    Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has picked
up as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories,
Citi said in a report.
    "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72/t, the highest in
eight months, and SHFE inventories also saw healthy draws. That
said, we believe there is more inventory clearing work to be
completed before imports could pick up sustainably."
    Lending support, the dollar is near 13-month lows, leaving
dollar-denominated commodities such as copper cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange jumped by 1.2 percent to $6,097 a tonne by 0249
GMT, after a 0.4 percent gain in the previous session, having
forged a new top at $6,100.50 a tonne the highest since Feb. 20.
    * CHART MOMENTUM: Three traders said that copper's close
above the $6,000 mark last week has attracted some momentum
buying, while its push above Monday's peak in early Asian trade
attracted fresh stop loss buys. None of the traders viewed gains
as sustainable in the short-term given ample supply.  
    * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 48,470
yuan ($7,181) a tonne.
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta has signed
a wage deal with workers at its Zaldivar deposit in Chile, the
company and the union said on Monday, averting threatened labor
action.
    * SUPPLY: Disruptions to copper shipments from Canada and
Chile have undermined expectations for rising global copper
supplies in the second half of the year, cutting the fees that
smelters charge miners to process metal.
    * CHINA IMPORTS: Data on Monday showed imports of copper
fell 11 percent in June year-on-year to 1,444
tonnes.
    * INDONESIA STRIKE: An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant
Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesian unit will extend their strike for a fourth month in a
dispute over layoffs and employment terms. 
    * NICKEL: ShFe nickel was up more than 2.5 percent,
while LME nickel rallied 0.7 percent to its highest in more than
three months.
    * MARKETS:  The U.S. dollar rose from its lowest in more
than a year and U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as
investors braced for news from this week's U.S. central bank
meeting and possible hints on when the next interest rate hike
is coming.
    * COMING UP: U.S. Home price index May at 1300 GMT.      
            
                                          0302 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                                6092.5
 Most active ShFE copper                                48440
 Three month LME aluminium                             1920.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                             14560
 Three month LME zinc                                    2803
 Most active ShFE zinc                                  23140
 Three month LME lead                                    2271
 Most active ShFE lead                                  17525
 Three month LME nickel                                  9840
 Most active ShFE nickel                                80650
 Three month LME tin                                    20190
 Most active ShFE tin                                  146770
                                                             
                                                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc3             452.22
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc3            -493.29
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc3             641.23
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc3            -956.27
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc3            2699.46
 
($1 = 6.7498 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by James Regan and Melanie Burton; Editing by
Richard Pullin)

