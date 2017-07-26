METALS-London copper hits 2-year high on outlook that China may ban scrap imports

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 26 (Reuters) - London copper climbed to its highest in more than two years on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and talk that China's appetite for refined metal could grow if it curbs scrap imports. China may ban imports of some scrap metal, including copper, from the end of 2018, according to an industry association notice, which may lead to higher refined copper imports into the world's largest consumer of the metal. The recycling branch of the China NonFerrous Metals Industry Association said on Tuesday that it had received a notice that at the end of 2018 imports of scrap metal including wire, motors and bulk scrap metal will be prohibited, according to a copy of an informal Association message sent to members of its WeChat group reviewed by Reuters. "If true, it could make a reasonable impact short-term," said analyst Dan Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "These moves would make sense in the context of reforms going on in China, with moves to reduce pollution." FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had climbed 1.2 percent to $6,297 a tonne as of 0719 GMT, extending Monday's 3.3 percent gains. Earlier in the session, prices hit their highest since May 2015 at $6,400 a tonne. * TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: Traders said technical momentum was stoked when copper broke long-standing resistance through $6,000-$6,050 and as copper prices adjust to a weaker dollar and fuelled as shorts were forced to cover. "Fundamentals are fine, but not so vigorous as to fuel such a rally," said a source at a Chinese smelter. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rallied to its highest in over five months at 50,730 yuan ($7,507) a tonne. * Indonesia has reached an agreement with U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc that any new operating permit for its Grasberg copper mine will only be valid until 2021, an energy and mining ministry official said on Wednesday. * U.S. ECONOMY: The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and possibly hint that it will start winding down its massive holdings of bonds as soon as September in what would be a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy. * GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE: Nearly a fifth of the $94 trillion in global infrastructure investment needed by 2040 risks being unfunded if current spending trends continue, the G20-backed Global Infrastructure Hub said on Tuesday. * ZAMBIA COPPER MINE: Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Tuesday it was halting operations indefinitely at its Nchanga underground mine (NUG) in Chingola state due to theft of high voltage cables. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and the dollar held firm as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day for more clues on its tightening plans. * COMING UP: U.S. FOMC statement at 1800 GMT PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 6302 Most active ShFE copper 50040 Three month LME aluminium 1945.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14510 Three month LME zinc 2823.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23260 Three month LME lead 2317 Most active ShFE lead 17935 Three month LME nickel 9925 Most active ShFE nickel 80910 Three month LME tin 20275 Most active ShFE tin 146830 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 417.16 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -744.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 546.6 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -960.66 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2195.41 ($1 = 6.7581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)