METALS-Copper steady as dollar flattens

(Updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices drifted on Friday with little movement in currency markets, a key driver over recent sessions.

"We're seeing a flat dollar and that's likely to keep things light," said a commodities trader in Perth, Australia.

Copper hit a two-year high earlier this week at $6,400 a tonne as the dollar tracked lower, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for investors using other currencies.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was 0.2 percent lower at $6,319 a tonne by 0710 GMT after trading flat in the previous session.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.42 percent at 49,940 yuan ($7,402.58)a tonne.

* GLENCORE: Glencore cut its 2017 output targets after changes in what it extracts at some of its mines, rainfall and maintenance hit production in the first half of the year.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: Cutbacks by Chinese authorities of illegal capacity at aluminium smelters, which have lifted prices this year, are slowing and may be reversed,

* CHINA DATA: Activity in China's factory sector is expected to have grown again in July, with only a slight slowdown from June's three-month high suggesting momentum in the economy remains strong despite a tighter policy environment. The PMI data is due on July 31 at 0100 GMT.

* COPPER FORECAST: Chilean state copper commission Cochilco forecast average global copper prices of $2.64 per pound in 2017, a slight upward revision from $2.60 previously, due to greater demand in China, a key market.

* VALE COPPER: Brazilian miner Vale SA said it would seek out fresh copper mining options and stop expanding nickel production capacity after second-quarter net income plunged on forex losses, rising costs and weaker iron ore price.

* NICKEL: LME nickel was up 0.15 percent at $10,145 a tonne, while ShFE nickel gained just over 1 percent.

* GREENBACK: The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was just a shade weaker after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.

