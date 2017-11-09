METALS-London copper holds above 1-month low in thin trade

MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London copper was barely changed on Thursday, holding above a one-month low touched in the previous session, with light turnover suggesting bargain hunters were awaiting lower prices. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was flat at $6,856 a tonne by 0127 GMT, holding a small 0.4 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper slipped to $6,780 a tonne on Wednesday which was the lowest since Oct. 11. Volumes were very light at less than 250 lots of turnover. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was also steady at 53,830 yuan ($8,122) a tonne. * JAPAN: Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in September, a decline that companies expect to continue into October-December in a sign that business investment is losing momentum. * USD: The U.S. dollar inched higher versus a basket of currencies on Thursday, but its near-term outlook was seen clouded by worries over possible delays to U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans. * ZINC: Premiums for zinc in China's bonded zones fell by $10 to $165, the lowest since June. ZN-BMPBW-SHMET * CHINA: North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping sit down for formal talks on Thursday, a day after Trump warned Pyongyang of the grave danger of developing nuclear weapons. * NICKEL: Brazil's miner Vale SA said on Wednesday it had received bids to invest in its New Caledonia nickel project as the company re-evaluates its nickel business. * INDIA: India's mines secretary said on Wednesday the government would auction copper mines with capacity of 200,000-300,000 tonnes per year over the next two years. * POLL: Resurgent industrial metals prices, powered by enthusiasm for the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a Chinese pollution crackdown are starting to look overcooked - raising the risk of a correction next year, a Reuters poll showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asia stocks hovered near a decade high on Thursday following another record-breaking day on Wall Street, while the New Zealand dollar rallied as hawkish-sounding statements by the country's central bank boosted the recently battered currency. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 0700 Germany Trade data Sep 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Sep PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0136 GMT Three month LME copper 6858.5 Most active ShFE copper 53800 Three month LME aluminium 2110 Most active ShFE aluminium 15685 Three month LME zinc 3184.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25480 Three month LME lead 2517.5 Most active ShFE lead 18910 Three month LME nickel 12660 Most active ShFE nickel 101300 Three month LME tin 19440 Most active ShFE tin 141800 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 666.82 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -592.89 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 528.16 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1144.32 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2125.77 ($1 = 6.6273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)