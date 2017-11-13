METALS-London copper stays above one-month low on steady demand

(Updates prices) MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London copper on Monday climbed away from one-month lows hit last week, buoyed by steady demand and as the dollar hovered below recent peaks. "Investors will be looking at Chinese fixed asset investment and industrial production numbers for October (released Tuesday) to glean any signs of weakening demand for commodities," ANZ said in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had edged up 0.7 percent to $6,832.50 a tonne by 0719 GMT, erasing small losses from the previous session. Prices last week fell to the weakest in around a month at $6,761.50 a tonne. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper finished up 0.3 percent at 53,650 yuan ($8,076) a tonne. * NICKEL: LME nickel rallied 2.3 percent, rebounding after prices hit their weakest in more than a week on Friday. * CHINA DATA: Chinese data this month is expected to show the world's second-biggest economy cooled further in October as policy makers harden efforts to reduce financial risks and foster long term sustainable growth. * U.S. POLICY: A Federal Reserve official said on Monday he expects to back an interest rate hike next month despite caution over the low-inflation "conundrum," since the U.S. central bank needs to prepare for any future economic shock. * FREEPORT: The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reopened the main supply route to its huge copper mine in Papua, the company said on Monday, after the road was closed on Sunday following a shooting incident in the area. * COPPER INVESTORS: Hedge funds and money managers reduced their net long position in COMEX copper contracts in the week to Oct. 31, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Non-commercial net longs turned lower from what had been the strongest since February. * CHINA: China will raise foreign ownership limits in financial firms in a step granting access to a tantalizing multi-trillion dollar financial services market, as the country seeks to position itself as a major global finance hub. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares stepped back in cautious early trade on Monday as investors look to see whether U.S. Republicans could hammer a tax reform deal quickly, while the British pound fell on growing doubts over Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 6831.5 Most active ShFE copper 53640 Three month LME aluminium 2108.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 15555 Three month LME zinc 3226.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25815 Three month LME lead 2523.5 Most active ShFE lead 19255 Three month LME nickel 12400 Most active ShFE nickel 100580 Three month LME tin 19525 Most active ShFE tin 143820 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 591.38 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -720.08 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 509.1 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -891.14 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2258.58 ($1 = 6.6435 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joseph Radford)