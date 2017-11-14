FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Shanghai nickel leads gainers on bet price still rising
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨1点35分 / 2 天前

METALS-Shanghai nickel leads gainers on bet price still rising

3 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese nickel futures led gainers in early trading on Tuesday, building on hefty overnight gains in the London market as consumers built positions as a hedge against further price rises.

“That was the reason behind the big move in London overnight and we’re seeing follow-through in Asia today,” said a Perth-bsed commodities trader, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.

FUNDAMENTALS

* SHFE NICKEL: The most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up just over 2 percent to 101,520 yuan ($15,292) a tonne by 0100 GMT.

* LME NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange, however, eased slightly to $12,475 a tonne after galloping 3 percent higher overnight. Nickel has gained 23 percent this year, driven by hopes that growth in electric vehicles will boost demand for the metal in batteries. Nickel is mainly used to produce stainless steel.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM CRACKS: China’s winter heating season has arrived and the aluminium market is still struggling to work out what impact it will have on the country’s production.

* RUSAL UP: Russian aluminium giant Rusal beat forecasts with a 30 percent jump in third-quarter core earnings on Monday, helped by higher aluminium prices and rising sales of value added products.

* ALUMINIUM GUIDELINES: Japan’s aluminium industry may consider crafting sector-wide quality assurance guidelines if it gets requests from member companies in the wake of the data fabrication scandal that has engulfed Japan’s Kobe Steel Ltd . * MORE MINE BUYS: Central Asia Metals, which has just bought a lead and zinc mine in Macedonia, would consider further purchases but not for six months. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper initially traded a few dollars higher before retreating to trade flat at $6,895 a tonne after rising 1.6 percent overnight. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The active ShFE copper contract was 1.35 percent firmer.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as investors awaited developments in U.S. tax reform efforts, while contemplating if a marked flattening in the U.S. yield curve might ultimately be a harbinger of an economic slowdown there.

0200 China Industrial Output Oct 0200 China Retail Sales Oct 1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate Q3

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.6385 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by James Regan Editing by Richard Pullin

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below