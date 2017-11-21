METALS-Stronger steel prices sweep nickel higher

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Steel-dependent metal nickel posted early gains on Tuesday in both Shanghai and London markets in step with a stronger showing in Chinese steel futures.

Nickel is chiefly used in making stainless steel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL RISING: The most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.3 percent at 94,710 yuan ($14,285) a tonne by 0126 GMT. Traders said the metal was finding support from stronger ShFE rebar futures , which were up more than 1 percent for the second day running.

* LME NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was also slightly firmer at $11,677 a tonne, extending gains from the previous session.

* COPPER SMELTER BACK: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc restarted the smelter at its large Kennecott mine in the United States last Friday after a nearly six-week outage but force majeure on refined copper has not yet been lifted, a company spokesman said on Monday.

* LEAD/ZINC DEFICITS: The global lead market swung into a deficit in September while the zinc market deficit widened slightly from with the previous month, data from International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

* DOLLAR STANDS TALL: The dollar gave back some of its gains in Asian trading on Tuesday but remained not far from a one-week high against a basket of currencies as German political woes continued to pressure the euro.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks tracked gains by Wall Street and edged up on Tuesday, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher U.S. yields and a floundering euro.

* Oil prices fell 0.8 percent on Monday, extending recent weakness ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting, while a rally in the dollar hurt commodities across the board.

($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan renminbi)