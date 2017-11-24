METALS-Steady dollar stymies copper prices

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper traded in a tight range on Friday, stymied by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday and a stagnant greenback.

London copper edged higher for a fifth straight day overnight with the help of U.S. dollar weakness against other currencies. The dollar wobbled in thin trading in Asia, sidelining local investors hoping to boost positions with a stronger home currency.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was largely flat at $6,964 a tonne by 0100 GMT.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange started 0.07 percent higher at 54,090 yuan ($8,221.61) a tonne.

* STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell 7,200 tonnes to 226,275 tonnes. Stocks have fallen almost 30 percent since mid-September, pointing to tighter supply and supporting prices. MCUSTX-TOTAL

* ESCONDIDA: Unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida copper mine, the world’s largest, started a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest against recent layoffs.

* PERU STRIKE: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern Copper Corp in Peru started an indefinite strike, though the company said operations were unaffected.

* SHFE METALS: ShFE metals were mostly weaker, with only tin in positive territory, up a modest 0.14 percent.

* LME UP: In contrast, LME metals were slightly firmer across the board, with nickel hitting a 10-day high of 12,010 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak on Friday while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day.

