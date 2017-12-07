METALS-London copper mired near two-month low as China demand growth cools

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Thursday but was still not far two-month lows amid signs that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major copper consumers, is tapering into the year end. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.3 percent to $6,571.50 a tonne by 0209 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $6,507.50, the weakest since Oct. 10. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 0.3 percent to 51,430 yuan ($7,771) a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium hovered around four-month lows at $2,011 a tonne, close to support at the 200 day moving average of $2,000, a break of which would open the way to further selling. Shfe aluminium trimmed losses but was still down 1.7 percent, after China's winter output cuts were set to be less severe than initially feared. China is the world's top producer of aluminium. * NICKEL: Brazilian miner Vale SA dialed back its nickel output forecasts for the next five years on Wednesday, although the world's top producer praised the metal's longer term prospects on likely soaring demand for electric cars. Vale cut its nickel output estimate by 15 percent to 263,000 tonnes next year and said it was still seeking an investor for its New Caledonia nickel mine. * LME nickel prices steadied above the two-month bottom of $10,755 a tonne hit the previous session. * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers held firm in December and service-sector sentiment rose for a second straight month, the Reuters Tankan poll showed on Thursday, underscoring steady economic growth driven by both external and domestic demand. * CHINA ECONOMY: China should prioritise financial stability above development goals, as pursuit of regional growth targets and helping firms avoid heavy job losses had led to a surge in debt, particularly at local government level, the International Monetary Fund said. * CHINA INVESTORS: China will "significantly" widen market access for foreign investors, state radio on Wednesday quoted vice premier Wang Yang as saying, following a recent move to raise foreign ownership limits in local financial firms. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares held close to a two-month low on Thursday as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks struggled to recover after a searing sell-off. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Industrial output Oct 0745 France Trade data Oct 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference on Basel banking reforms PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0206 GMT Three month LME copper 6570.5 Most active ShFE copper 51400 Three month LME aluminium 2017 Most active ShFE aluminium 14215 Three month LME zinc 3103 Most active ShFE zinc 24670 Three month LME lead 2494 Most active ShFE lead 18775 Three month LME nickel 10815 Most active ShFE nickel 87680 Three month LME tin 19450 Most active ShFE tin 140170 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 648.24 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1297.1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 266.71 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1106.1 7 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2758.94 ($1 = 6.6181 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)