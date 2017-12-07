METALS-London copper mired near two-month low as China demand growth cools

(Adds details and updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Thursday but was still not far from two-month lows amid signs that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major copper consumers, is tapering into the year-end. Short-term demand for copper in China is weakening, said broker Argonaut in a report. Argonaut noted that China's mid-size cable producers had seen a decline in new orders for December, while it expects construction industry, a major driver for copper, to contract into year-end. Power and property account for around half of China's copper demand. "We (hold) our view that a recovery in copper prices may be short-lived and the copper price will remain under downward pressure." FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,566 a tonne by 0747 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $6,507.50, the weakest since Oct. 10. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 0.7 percent to 51,210 yuan ($7,739) a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium hovered around four-month lows at $2,011 a tonne, close to support at the 200-day moving average of $2,000, a break of which would open the way to further selling. Shfe aluminium was down 1.4 percent, after China's winter output cuts were set to be less severe than initially feared. China is the world's top producer of aluminium. * CHINA ALUMINIUM: High inventory has also weighed on Shfe aluminium. Shanghai stocks topped 700,000 tonnes this month, the highest in the nearly two-decade history of the contract and 28 percent above the 2013 cycle peak. AL-STX-SGH * NICKEL: Brazilian miner Vale SA dialled back its nickel output forecasts for the next five years on Wednesday, although the world's top producer praised the metal's longer term prospects on likely soaring demand for electric cars. * LME nickel traded close to its recent two-month trough of $10,755 a tonne hit in the previous session. * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers held firm in December and service-sector sentiment rose for a second straight month, the Reuters Tankan poll showed on Thursday, underscoring steady economic growth driven by both external and domestic demand. * GERMANY: German industrial production fell unexpectedly in October, the Economy Ministry said, adding that public holidays at the start of the third-quarter that prompted many workers to take long weekends had significantly contributed to the fall. * CHINA INVESTORS: China will "significantly" widen market access for foreign investors, state radio on Wednesday quoted vice premier Wang Yang as saying, following a recent move to raise foreign ownership limits in local financial firms. * MARKETS: Asian shares held close to a two-month low on Thursday as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks struggled to recover after a searing sell-off. BASE METALS PRICES 0735 GMT Three month LME copper 6537 Most active ShFE copper 51210 Three month LME aluminium 2009.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14205 Three month LME zinc 3083.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24490 Three month LME lead 2484 Most active ShFE lead 18675 Three month LME nickel 10770 Most active ShFE nickel 87410 Three month LME tin 19455 Most active ShFE tin 139700 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 766.52 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1252.79 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 283.94 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1115.68 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2845.88 ($1 = 6.6168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)