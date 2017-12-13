FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of expected U.S. rate hike
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 days ago

METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

4 分钟阅读

 (Adds detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on
Wednesday as the dollar eased after hitting one-month highs
earlier on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates for a fifth time since 2015.
    The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies after a
Democrat won a bitter fight for a U.S. Senate seat in deeply
conservative Alabama, reducing Republicans' already narrow
Senate majority further.
    "Price action is likely to remain subdued as traders look
ahead to key events later this week," ANZ said in a report, on
the outlook for commodities.  
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.4
percent at $6,688.50 a tonne as of 0731 GMT. The metal has found
a base around $6,500, but had run into resistance at the 100-day
moving average around $6,690, technical charts suggest. 
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.9
percent to close at 52,350 yuan ($7,910) a tonne.
    * GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore said its
battery minerals, especially cobalt, should spur profit in 2017
and beyond in an update for investors that also promised to grow
the business, especially through partnerships. 
    * ZINC: Glencore said next year's zinc production would be
roughly steady at just over one million tonnes, although it will
start to ramp up some capacity.
    * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japanese machinery orders rose more than
expected in October, the Cabinet Office said, rebounding after a
big fall in the prior month in a sign capital spending will
remain resilient.
    * BAUXITE: Paris-based miner AMR began production at its
Guinean bauxite mine on Tuesday, aiming to produce between 6
million and 10 million tonnes a year of the aluminium ore.

    * LEAD: Seasonally strong demand from battery makers, tight
supplies caused by mine shutdowns and dwindling inventories in
London Metal Exchange warehouses are expected to sustain lead
prices, which recently hit six-year highs. 
    * SHFE: Lead and zinc climbed 2.1 percent
and 1.2 percent respectively, buoyed by a crackdown on polluters
in China's Henan and Hunan provinces. Shanghai tin fell
2.1 percent.         
    * MARKETS: U.S. stock futures, Treasury yields and the
dollar fell as Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in
a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama, while Asian shares rose.
        
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
 PRICES    
   
 BASE METALS PRICES          0702           
 Three month LME                      6689.5
 copper                            
 Most active ShFE                      52350
 copper                            
 Three month LME                      2017.5
 aluminium                         
 Most active ShFE                      14250
 aluminium                         
 Three month LME                      3153.5
 zinc                              
 Most active ShFE                      25190
 zinc                              
 Three month LME                        2512
 lead                              
 Most active ShFE                      19265
 lead                              
 Three month LME                       11170
 nickel                            
 Most active ShFE                      89810
 nickel                            
 Three                                 19050
 month LME tin                     
 Most active ShFE                     134040
 tin                               
                                            
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER     LMESHFCUc3       675.73
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM  LMESHFALc3     -1270.61
 LME/SHFE ZINC       LMESHFZNc3       460.12
 LME/SHFE LEAD       LMESHFPBc3      -992.68
 LME/SHFE NICKEL     LMESHFNIc3      2030.97
 ($1 = 6.6180 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Manolo Serapio Jr.)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
