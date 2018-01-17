METALS-Shanghai aluminium prices slip as ingot flows improve

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices fell 1.8 percent on Wednesday, declining for a second straight session as improving weather conditions smoothed the flow of ingots from China's remote northwestern Xinjiang region to the east of the country. Heavy snowfall in Xinjiang, a key aluminium smelting region, had disrupted transportation this month, leaving ingots stuck in transit. "Even so, the inventory on the market is still growing," said Xu Maili, director of non-ferrous metal reserarch at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Shanghai aluminium prices are already down 3.9 percent year -to-date, with deliverable Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) aluminium stocks at a record 773,941 tonnes, as of Jan. 12. "As the weather is okay now, transport will get better and people expect to see more ingot deliveries to warehouses," said CRU analyst Jackie Wang. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: The most-traded March contract on the ShFE closed down 1.8 pct at 14,630 yuan ($2,275) a tonne, its lowest finish since Dec. 19. * LONDON ALUMINIUM: Aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.1 percent to $2,187 per tonne at 0809 GMT, shedding the modest gains it had posted since Tuesday's close. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract slumped 1.9 percent down to 53,580 yuan a tonne, its lowest close since Dec. 15, as traders locked in profits ahead of Lunar New Year. * POSITIONS: Futures brokerage Gelin Dahua has cut its long position on the ShFE April copper contract by 75 percent over the past two days, according to Reuters calculations based on ShFE data. * LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $7,067 a tonne, extending the 1.8 percent loss from the previous session as the dollar stregthened. * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel closed down 2.3 percent at 96,950 yuan a tonne for a fourth consecutive session of declines, tracking a more than 5 percent slide in London on Tuesday. * INVENTORIES: Stocks of industrial metals in LME warehouses fell more than 40 percent last year and further declines are expected in 2018, which should in theory signal tighter supplies and fuel a blistering price rally. * AUSTRALIA: Mining group South32 Ltd's second-quarter metallurgical coal output dropped 43 percent due to the suspension of operations at its Appin mine in Australia over safety concerns, the company said on Wednesday. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc on Tuesday said a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing the big Anglo-Australian mining company of fraud for overstating the value of Mozambique coal assets it had bought in 2011 should be dismissed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and commodity prices while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulations. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1415 U.S. Industrial production Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan 1500 U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on nomination of Jerome Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0809 GMT Three month LME copper 7067 Most active ShFE copper 53570 Three month LME aluminium 2187 Most active ShFE aluminium 14630 Three month LME zinc 3397 Most active ShFE zinc 26055 Three month LME lead 2555.5 Most active ShFE lead 19130 Three month LME nickel 12495 Most active ShFE nickel 96940 Three month LME tin 20465 Most active ShFE tin 144730 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 534.5 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1716.09 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 205 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -658.51 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2109.46 ($1 = 6.4361 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.4320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)