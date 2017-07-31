FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
METALS-London copper hovers near two-year peak after China data
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 凌晨5点05分 / 5 天前

METALS-London copper hovers near two-year peak after China data

路透新闻部

5 分钟阅读

 (Adds comment, detail, and updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, July 31 (Reuters) - London copper rallied to within a whisker of its highest in
more than two years on Monday after manufacturing data from top user China confirmed growth
tempered slightly but stayed firm in July. 
    Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled slightly in July as foreign demand for Chinese
goods slackened, but a government-led infrastructure push kept construction humming and helped
prop up the world's second-largest economy.
    It's still a strong figure," said Amy Li of the National Australia bank in Melbourne, adding
that policy makers were likely to ensure smooth sailing for China's economy ahead of the
leadership meeting in October. 
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.8 percent at $6,378 a tonne, by
0454 GMT, after ending flat on Friday. Prices earlier matched last week's peak since May 2015 at
$6,400 a tonne.
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.8 percent to 50,430 yuan
($7,497) a tonne. 
    * SHFE NICKEL: SHFE nickel rallied 1.8 percent as stainless steel makers restock,
and amid ongoing concerns about supply from the Philippines, which has been cracking down on the
mining sector. 
    * The Philippines' environment minister Roy Cimatu said at a news conference on Monday he
would not lift a ban on open-pit mining imposed in April, and that an inter-agency mining
council would review how mining companies in the Philippines are taxed.
    * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar struggled on Monday, wallowing near a 2-1/2-year low against the
euro, weighed down by U.S. political uncertainty and uninspiring U.S. data that added to doubts
about whether there will be another Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
    * Chilean mining company Antofagasta could green-light a $1.1 billion revamp of its
Los Pelambres copper mine in the first months of 2018, as rising copper prices buoy spirits in
the sector, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
    * CHINA PPP: China's public-private partnership (PPP) project construction has entered the
"fast lane" and will become a unified, standardised, transparent market, a government research
office said.
    * COPPER SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long position in
COMEX copper in the week to July 25, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares dipped on Monday following a lacklustre end to last week globally on some
earnings disappointments, while the dollar edged up but remained capped by U.S. polit
   
        
    
 BASE METALS PRICES              0431 GMT          
 Three month LME copper                      6377.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      50430
 Three month LME aluminium                     1915
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14335
 Three month LME zinc                        2804.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        23240
 Three month LME lead                          2334
 Most active ShFE lead                        18465
 Three month LME nickel                       10325
 Most active ShFE nickel                      83660
 Three month LME tin                          20750
 Most active ShFE tin                        149950
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      394.15
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3      -603.3
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      806.01
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     -571.51
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3     1315.18
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          
    Most active ShFE copper         
    Three month LME aluminium       
    Most active ShFE aluminium      
    Three month LME zinc            
    Most active ShFE zinc           
    Three month LME lead            
    Most active ShFE lead           
    Three month LME nickel         
    Most active ShFE nickel          
    Three month LME tin             
    Most active ShFE tin                    
    
    ARBS
   
   
   
   
   

($1 = 6.7269 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below