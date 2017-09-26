METALS-London copper, zinc recover in line with oil

(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - London metals rose on Tuesday amid a broader updraft for commodities after production cuts fuelled an oil price recovery, while demand prospects also brightened after the Asian Development Bank raised its forecast for China's growth. "A generally stronger session overnight for the commodity complex. With no key economic data expected today, the focus is likely to remain on supply dynamics and geopolitical developments," ANZ said in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.8 percent to $6,506 a tonne by 0715 GMT, having closed flat in the previous session. Prices fell to the lowest since mid-August at $6,366 a tonne on Friday. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 1 percent to 50,640 yuan ($7,645) a tonne. * SHFE METALS: Shanghai zinc rallied 2.7 percent, helped by a recovery in Shanghai rebar, which climbed 1.3 percent. * CHINA GROWTH: The Asian Development Bank raised its outlook for China's economic growth this year on the back of strong domestic consumption, an export recovery and solid growth in services. * OIL: Oil markets took a breather on Tuesday after prices jumped more than 3 percent in the previous session, with Turkey threatening to cut crude flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region to the outside world. * BAUXITE: Bauxite mining companies have resumed normal operations in Guinea's Boke region as local authorities try to negotiate a definitive end to unrest that has disrupted production for more than a week, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. * TC/RCS: Tighter copper supply and an increase in refining capacity in top-consumer China should result in lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) by smelters, the chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC told Reuters on Monday. * MINING PERMITS: Brazil will reinstate a mining ban in a vast area of the Amazon rainforest, the government said on Monday, in an about-face that is a victory for environmentalists who feared deforestation. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares withered on Tuesday and the yen firmed against the backdrop of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and as investors awaited fresh signals about the U.S. monetary policy outlook. COMING UP: U.S. New home sales Aug at 1400 GMT PRICES 0711 GMT Three month LME copper 6505.5 Most active ShFE copper 50640 Three month LME aluminium 2148 Most active ShFE aluminium 16510 Three month LME zinc 3126.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25610 Three month LME lead 2501 Most active ShFE lead 20820 Three month LME nickel 10585 Most active ShFE nickel 84520 Three month LME tin 20735 Most active ShFE tin 147180 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 241.76 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -19.26 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 813.39 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 215.87 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1627.3 2 ($1 = 6.6228 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amrutha Gayathri)