FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-London aluminium hits over 5-year high on China supply cuts
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨5点07分 / 1 天内

METALS-London aluminium hits over 5-year high on China supply cuts

4 分钟阅读

 (Adds Shanghai closing prices)
    BEIJING/MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - London aluminium surged to its highest in more than
five years on Thursday on expectations of dwindling supply of both aluminium and its raw
materials, as China imposes restrictions on industrial output over winter.
    The seasonal curbs on aluminium production itself will not be as severe as expected,
analysts at Standard Chartered said in a note, referring to an apparent reprieve for top
producer China Hongqiao Group, which looks to have escaped a full 30 percent cut.
 
    "However, new price support has emerged in the form of cost inflation related to the
still-rigorous application of upstream winter heating-season capacity cuts for both alumina
refineries and other raw material production," they added.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange aluminium peaked at $2,211 a tonne, the highest since March
2012. Prices traded at $2,202.50 a tonne, as of 0718 GMT. 
    * Shfe aluminium closed up 1 percent at 16,490 yuan ($2,485.72) a tonne, levels not
seen in more than a week, but remained well below their recent near eight-year high of 17,345
yuan a tonne from last month. 
    * The move in LME aluminium came amid a weaker dollar, improving chart picture, and options
positioning, traders said. A weaker dollar makes metals more affordable for buyers paying with
other currencies.
    * Other metals were also supported with LME zinc and nickel up 0.6 percent
and 0.1 percent, respectively. London copper dipped 0.3 percent to just below the $7,000
mark, having hit a three-year high of $7,177 a tonne hit earlier this month. 
    * In Shanghai, zinc closed up 1 percent, but Shfe nickel finished down 0.5
percent. Shanghai rebar prices closed down 1.7 percent.
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Norsk Hydro said on Wednesday curtailments of primary production in China have driven
positive sentiment and could result in a tighter aluminium market in 2018.
    * China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had acquired a controlling
stake in an Australian all-aluminium superyacht builder, as the Chinese extrusion firm aims to
expand the application of aluminium in the marine sector.
    * Embattled Kobe Steel Ltd said on Thursday a Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS)
certificate for some copper products made at its Hatano plant near Tokyo has been revoked
because of data falsification.
    * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd and Jiangxi Copper are due to report
third-quarter earnings on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or     
        
 
 BASE METALS PRICES    0718 GMT        
 Three month LME                   6995
 copper                          
 Most active ShFE                 54760
 copper                          
 Three month LME                 2202.5
 aluminium                       
 Most active ShFE                16490 
 aluminium                       
 Three month LME                 3216.5
 zinc                            
 Most active ShFE                 26000
 zinc                            
 Three month LME                   2486
 lead                            
 Most active ShFE                 19105
 lead                            
 Three month LME                  11875
 nickel                          
 Most active ShFE                 95600
 nickel                          
 Three                            19825
 month LME tin                   
 Most active ShFE                145260
 tin                             
                                       
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER     LMESHFCUc3  514.36
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM  LMESHFALc3  -482.6
                                      3
 LME/SHFE ZINC       LMESHFZNc3  535.99
 LME/SHFE LEAD       LMESHFPBc3  -828.5
                                      1
 LME/SHFE NICKEL     LMESHFNIc3  2228.9
                                      7
 
($1 = 6.6339 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju
Dwarakanath)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below