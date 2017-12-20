METALS-Shanghai aluminium climbs over 1 pct on alumina shortages

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose over 1 percent on Wednesday, bouncing back from a slight dip in the previous session, as rising raw material prices and production cuts in China provided end-of-year support to the market. Producers of alumina in northern China have been affected by an escalating natural gas shortage in the region, pushing up the price of the substance, which is used by smelters to make aluminium. The revival in Shanghai aluminium prices, following a 17.5 percent plunge from Sept. 21 as winter curbs on Chinese smelters underwhelmed, "is because of the alumina price rebound, which is in turn driven by the gas price surge," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. "Given the rising gas price, fuel cost may account for a higher percentage than the normal 30 percent" of alumina production costs, she added. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded February contract in Shanghai closed up 1.4 percent at 14,685 yuan ($2,228.38) per tonne, registering its fourth gain in five days after data out last week showed a hefty drop in China's November aluminium output. * ALUMINA: A unit of State Power Investment Corp in China's Shanxi province will cut its alumina output by 50,000-60,000 tonnes this month due to gas shortages, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday. * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $2,094 a tonne by 0713 GMT, having touched a three-week peak on Tuesday. * COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on the ShFE closed up 0.2 percent at 53,680 yuan a tonne, while copper on the LME was flat at $6,942.50 a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Zinc and nickel clocked gains of around half a percent on the ShFE amid signs of improving demand. Lead, the only loser in Shanghai, ended down 0.1 percent but was up 0.5 percent in London. * UNITED STATES: U.S. President Donald Trump's new security strategy bolsters the case for trade actions to protect U.S. economic interests on national security grounds, including possible import tariffs on steel and aluminium, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday. * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday it had taken a preliminary decision to leave the World Coal Association (WCA) over differences on climate change and might also withdraw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. * COLUMN: Threat of strikes looms large for copper supply in 2018: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares edged up slightly on Wednesday, shrugging off Wall Street's losses as the long-awaited U.S. tax reform bill wound its way through Congress, while higher Treasury yields underpinned the dollar. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0713 GMT Three month LME copper 6945 Most active ShFE copper 53670 Three month LME aluminium 2094 Most active ShFE aluminium 14685 Three month LME zinc 3219.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25535 Three month LME lead 2559 Most active ShFE lead 19330 Three month LME nickel 11820 Most active ShFE nickel 95110 Three month LME tin 19385 Most active ShFE tin 137910 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 339.55 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1335.74 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 388.14 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1075.2 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2321.07 ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan)