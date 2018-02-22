METALS-London metals sag on dollar, Shfe weakens on holiday return

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - London metals fell on Thursday after U.S. policymakers backed the need for more rate rises, pushing up the dollar and putting pressure on metals as trading in Shanghai resumed after a week-long break.
* LME: London Metal Exchange copper fell 1.2 percent to $7,033 a tonne by 0120 GMT, having ended up 0.4 percent in the previous session. Support is seen at the 30-day moving average of $6,826 a tonne.
* SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper pared early gains of 1 percent to trade last at 52,800 yuan ($8,323) a tonne, still up half a percent. Shfe nickel also held a 1 percent gain but the rest of the metals were flat or lower.
* DOLLAR: The dollar rose to a more than one-week peak on Wednesday, extending its recovery from last week, helped by higher short-term Treasury yields, and as minutes of Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed policymakers confident in the need to keep raising interest rates.
* DEMAND: Germany’s vibrant domestic demand and rising orders from abroad are boosting growth in Europe’s largest economy, the finance ministry said on Thursday, adding that Berlin expects the broad-based upswing to continue.
* COBALT: Apple Inc is talking to major cobalt producers to secure supplies of the material vital for the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power its mobile phones, three cobalt industry sources said.
* COPPER SUPPLY: Southern Copper Corp will invest about $2.5 billion in Peruvian copper project Michiquillay, with production of 225,000 tonnes of copper per year expected to start in 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
* GLENCORE: Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg hailed the group’s results as its “strongest on record” on Wednesday, bolstered by a recovery on commodity markets and said it had the assets to meet future demand including from electric vehicles.
* OTHER METALS: LME nickel and zinc fell more than 2 percent, while aluminium and lead shed around 1 percent.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian shares slipped on Thursday as the risk of faster hikes in U.S interest rates lifted short-term Treasury yields to the highest in almost a decade and boosted the dollar.
0745 France Business climate Feb
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
0930 UK GDP 2nd release Q4
1230 European Central Bank releases minutes of January meeting
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Leading index Jan
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS ($1 = 6.3438 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin