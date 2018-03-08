METALS-Tariff-linked metals revive on hopes of partial exemptions

MELBOURNE, March 8 (Reuters) - Metals at risk of a tariff on U.S. imports largely recovered from steep falls on Thursday after an official said certain key partners could be exempt from duties allaying concerns over demand. FUNDAMENTALS * TARIFFS: Concerns that the U.S. could slap down import tariffs on steel, impacting zinc, used in galvanised steel and nickel, used in stainless steel, as well as aluminium have dragged those metals in the past week. * TRUMP: U.S. President Donald Trump plans to offer Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from planned tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which could be extended based on progress in NAFTA talks, a White House official said on Wednesday night. * PRICES: Prices of aluminium and zinc that were sold down on Wednesday recovered by more than half a percent. LME nickel slipped half a percent, having fallen less severely in the previous session. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $6,947 a tonne by 0254 GMT, after falling 0.8 percent in the previous session. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded down 0.6 percent at 52,370 yuan ($8,275) a tonne. * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japan's economy expanded more than initially estimated in October-December due to an upward revision of capital expenditure and inventory data, confirming an eighth consecutive quarter of growth. * DRC: Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will soon sign into law a new mining code, the government and the country's mining companies said on Wednesday. The code has been vigorously opposed by the miners. * ERG: Debt-laden Kazakh miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has revived efforts to sell its Frontier copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) despite a drop in valuation to about $400 million, two banking sources said. * U.S. ECONOMY: When Donald Trump became president last year he vowed to make American manufacturing giants, such as Harley-Davidson and Caterpillar great again. But a year later, the two companies stand to take a hit from his policies. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares found relief on Thursday as fears about a global trade war amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include carve-outs for key partners. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) * China Trade data Feb 1245 European Central Bank interest rate announcement followed by press briefing by ECB President Mario Draghi 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims * No exact timing BASE METALS PRICES 0215 GMT Three month LME copper 6946.5 Most active ShFE copper 52350 Three month LME aluminium 2103 Most active ShFE aluminium 14190 Three month LME zinc 3280 Most active ShFE zinc 25280 Three month LME lead 2396.5 Most active ShFE lead 18560 Three month LME nickel 13515 Most active ShFE nickel 102800 Three month LME tin 21390 Most active ShFE tin 146280 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1096.55 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1269.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 632.36 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 145.86 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1496.61 ($1 = 6.3287 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)