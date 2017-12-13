FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 6-Oil slips as U.S. gasoline stock build overshadows crude draw
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 6-Oil slips as U.S. gasoline stock build overshadows crude draw

3 分钟阅读

* U.S. crude stocks down 5.1 mln bbls, gasoline up 5.7 mln-EIA

* U.S. crude output hits another weekly record - EIA

* Brent prices underpinned by Forties outage

* Britain’s biggest pipeline likely to be shut for several weeks (Updates prices, adds new quote, changes headline, updates bullets)

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as a slump in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset by a larger-than-forecast rise in gasoline inventories and as U.S. crude output continued to grow to record highs.

U.S. crude inventories last week dropped 5.1 million barrels, more than anticipated, and production hit another new record high at 9.78 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed. The U.S. peak, when records were only kept on a monthly basis, is 10.04 million bpd, set in November 1970.

Gasoline stocks jumped 5.7 million barrels, more than double analysts’ expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag across the board - a little bigger than expected draw on crude but gasoline demand was down slightly. Usually in this time of year you see a little bit more demand,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 36 cents to $56.79 a barrel as of 12:43 p.m. EST (1743 GMT).

Brent crude fell 84 cents to $62.50 a barrel, down 1.3 percent.

The international benchmark had settled down 2.1 percent on Tuesday on a wave of profit-taking after an unplanned shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline early this week helped send the global benchmark above $65 for the first time since mid-2015.

Brent has been underpinned by expectations for an extended shutdown of Britain’s biggest pipeline from its North Sea oil and gas fields for repairs after a crack was found. Forties is the largest of the five crude oil streams that underpin the dated Brent benchmark.

The operator of the pipeline, which carries about 450,000 bpd of Forties crude, roughly a quarter of the North Sea’s total output, said it was still considering repair options and reiterated that any repairs would take several weeks.

A number of producers, including BP and Royal Dutch Shell, said they had closed down oil fields in response.

While the Forties shutdown has provided a price floor, early gains quickly evaporated in a global market that is still oversupplied and with output rising in the United States.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast that domestic crude oil output will rise by 780,000 bpd to a record-high of 10.02 million bpd in 2018.

“The fact that the market sold off so much after the Forties outage shows that the market struggles to trend higher. Now, we’re basically where we were a month ago,” Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy said. (Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino and Julia Simon in New York and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below