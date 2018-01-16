PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 4-mth peak on weaker dollar

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday held firm near four-month highs hit in the previous session, buoyed after the U.S. dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,341.28 an ounce by 0054 GMT, after touching its strongest since Sept. 8 at $1,344.44 the session before. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,341.70 an ounce. * U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. * The dollar index on Monday dropped to its lowest since December, 2014 at 90.279 . It was last down 0.5 percent at 90.483. * Asian shares slumped on Tuesday, as miners were pressured by weaker Chinese iron ore prices, while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus. * ECB rate-setter Ardo Hansson on Monday said the central bank could end its bond purchase scheme in one go after September if the economy and inflation develop as expected. * Crude oil prices got a lift to their highest levels since December, 2014, helped by the dollar's recent weakness as well as signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies. * Palladium marked a record-high of $1,138 an ounce on Monday. It was last down 0.1 percent at $1,124.50 early on Tuesday. The metal has seen a sustained rally from high demand in the auto industry amid a supply deficit. * Russia's largest gold miner Polyus said on Monday that plans to sell a 10 percent stake to a consortium led by China's Fosun International had been dropped after one of the conditions of the agreement was not met. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow will not support attempts by Washington to modify the Iran nuclear deal, arguing such a move could also complicate diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. * India's December gold imports were up 71.52 percent at $3.39 billion. DATA AHEAD (IN GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Dec 0930 UK Consumer prices Dec 1330 US New York Fed manufacturing Jan (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)