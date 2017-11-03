FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firms amid steady dollar after U.S. tax plan
2017年11月3日

PRECIOUS-Gold firms amid steady dollar after U.S. tax plan

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday but held below the
previous session's highs as the dollar steadied following modest
losses after the unveiling of U.S. tax reforms.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent to $1,277.88 per ounce
at 0107 GMT. It hit the highest in about two weeks, at 1,284.10,
in the previous session. 
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were
mostly unchanged at $1,278.50.   
    * The dollar index       , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was little changed at
94.698.        
    * Asian share markets edged higher on Friday as investors
gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive U.S.
tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the
helm of the Federal Reserve.            
    * Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled
a tax bill on Thursday that would cost $1.51 trillion and
deliver deep tax cuts as promised by President Trump, setting
off a race in Congress to give him his first major legislative
win.             
    * The dollar fell to its lowest in a week against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday after the unveiling of the new
tax plan.       
    * President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Fed Governor
Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, breaking
with precedent by denying Janet Yellen a second term but
signalling a continuation of her cautious monetary policies.
             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.42 percent to
846.04 tonnes on Thursday.          
    * The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first
time in more than 10 years on Thursday but said it expected only
"very gradual" further increases as Britain prepares to leave
the European Union, sending sterling down sharply.             
    * Hong Kong and Shenzhen will launch a gold market tie-up on
Nov. 3, providing a boost to cross-border bullion trading and
the internationalization of the Chinese currency, Hong Kong's
bullion trading bourse said on Thursday.             
    * African miner Randgold Resources         on Thursday said
full-year profit and output was on track despite a third-quarter
dip, but its shares slid to a three-month low after its CEO did
not rule out seeking arbitration over a tax dispute in Mali.
            
           
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
  1230    U.S.   Non-farm payrolls        Oct
  1230    U.S.   Private payrolls         Oct
  1230    U.S.   Manufacturing payrolls   Oct
  1230    U.S.   Government payrolls      Oct 
    

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

