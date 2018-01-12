FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, heads for 5th gain on week
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 1:32 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, heads for 5th gain on week

3 分钟阅读

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a third straight
session on Friday on a weaker dollar, with the precious metal on
track for a fifth straight weekly gain. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent to $1,324 an ounce
by 0100 GMT. Prices hit a near four-month high of $1,326.56 an
ounce on Wednesday.
    * Spot gold has risen 0.3 percent so far this week. 
    * U.S. gold futures         were up 0.2 percent at $1,324.60
an ounce.
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against six rival currencies, was down 0.2 percent at 91.707,
after earlier falling to its lowest since Sept. 20, 2017 at
91.689.
    * The euro jumped against the dollar as the European Central
Bank signalled it could begin to wind down its 2.5 trillion euro
 ($3.01 trillion) stimulus program this year. 
    * The ECB should revisit its communication stance in early
2018, accounts of its December meeting showed, suggesting that
policymakers could soon start preparing markets for the end of
the bank's massive stimulus.             
    * A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by
making dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.
    * The greenback was also under pressure after data showed
U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2
years in December amid declining costs for services.
            
    * Weak inflation at the producer level could add to concerns
that the factors restraining inflation could become more
persistent and result in the U.S. Federal Reserve being more
cautious about raising interest rates this year.
    * Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold.
    * Brent crude prices hit $70 a barrel on signs of tightening
crude stocks but settled off that level on Thursday.      
    * Asian stocks resumed their ascent on Friday, supported by
U.S. earnings optimism and a rise in oil prices.            
    * One person was killed and part of South Africa's Royal
Bafokeng Platinum's (RBPlat)          conveyor belt was burnt
during overnight protests at one of its shafts in the country's
North West Province, the platinum producer said on Thursday.
            
    
    
   DATA AHEAD (IN GMT)
    
     N/A  China  Exports, Imports, Trade Balance   Dec
     1330 U.S.   Core CPI                          Dec
     1330 U.S.   Retail Sales                      Dec


($1 = 0.8298 euros)

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
