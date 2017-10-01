FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global Logistic Properties expands into Europe with $2.8 bln acquisition
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月1日 / 晚上11点58分 / 17 天前

Global Logistic Properties expands into Europe with $2.8 bln acquisition

2 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Gazely, a leading European logistics platform, for about $2.8 billion, as part of its expansion into Europe.

GLP said in a statement the acquisition included properties across four countries and comprised 32 million square feet (3.0 million square metres) of total gross leasable area.

The acquisition portfolio was concentrated in Europe’s key logistics markets, with 57 percent in the United Kingdom, 25 percent in Germany, 14 percent in France and the remainder in the Netherlands.

“We have been looking to expand to Europe and this portfolio presents an attractive entry point given the quality and location of the assets,” Ming Mei, co-founder and CEO of GLP, said, adding that the purchase was part of the company’s long-term strategy to expand its fund management business.

Earlier this year, a leading Chinese private equity consortium backed by senior executives from GLP won a bid to acquire GLP for S$16 billion ($11.8 billion), marking Asia’s largest private equity buyout in a buoyant sector. Property developer China Vanke Co was part of the group.

In Monday’s statement, the consortium said it supports GLP’s entry into Europe and said it does not expect this to impact the timeline of the proposed privatization. ($1 = 1.3574 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

