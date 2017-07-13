FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
REFILE-Bid target Global Logistic properties selects Chinese group for final talks - sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨3点08分 / 22 天前

REFILE-Bid target Global Logistic properties selects Chinese group for final talks - sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph.)

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties , the subject of a bidding war, has decided to hold final talks with a Chinese group this week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

GLP, a warehouse operator valued at S$12.6 billion ($9.2 billion), said this month it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders, following months of negotiations with parties.

GLP and the Chinese consortium declined comment. Trade in GLP's shares was halted earlier pending an announcement.

The sources told Reuters that GLP aimed to thrash out a deal with a consortium led by Chinese private equity firms Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group. The consortium is backed by senior executives of GLP.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the deal.

A rival group headed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and its logistics partner e-Shang Redwood, was also in the race to acquire GLP, sources have said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below