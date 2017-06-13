FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
2017年6月13日 / 下午2点21分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details, share movement)

June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.

The carmaker expects to deploy the vehicles within the month in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, with its ride-sharing affiliate Lyft Inc, after a final test in Michigan, according to a company representative.

GM began producing the Bolt test vehicles at the Orion plant in January, and expects the self-driving test fleet to grow to 180. (bit.ly/2swSC5J)

Detroit-based GM joins a list of companies aggressively pursuing automated vehicle technologies. These include Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car Waymo unit.

GM shares were marginally down at $34.35 in morning trading. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

